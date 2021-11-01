← Company Directory
Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Salaries

Marathon Petroleum's salary ranges from $2,737 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Malaysia at the low-end to $175,120 for a Electrical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Marathon Petroleum. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
Median $105K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $110K
Chemical Engineer
$126K

Electrical Engineer
$175K
Information Technologist (IT)
$147K
Product Manager
$136K
Software Engineer
$2.7K
Solution Architect
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Marathon Petroleum is Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Marathon Petroleum is $120,192.

Other Resources