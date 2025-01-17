← Company Directory
Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Marathon Petroleum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 11.6K - MYR 13.5K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 10.1KMYR 11.6KMYR 13.5KMYR 14.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Marathon Petroleum?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Marathon Petroleum in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 14,407. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Marathon Petroleum for the Software Engineer role in Malaysia is MYR 10,097.

