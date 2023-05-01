← Company Directory
Lynx Equity
    Lynx Equity is a private equity firm that owns and operates 50 companies in various industries across North America, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. They specialize in purchasing and operating "old economy" businesses with proven track records and consistent cash flows. They purchase businesses from owners/founders seeking an outright sale and finance their acquisitions through Vendor Take Back financing and high-yield debt to accredited investors. They offer attractive yields to investors who invest through straight debt.

    http://www.lynxequity.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
