All Program Manager Salaries
The average Program Manager total compensation in United States at Lyft ranges from $130K to $185K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lyft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Average Total Compensation
At Lyft, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)
Alternatively, Lyft has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules with no cliff. Candidates receive a grant for their first year vesting every 3 months, and upon yearly evaluation receive grants for subsequent years. The pros are protection from the stock price declining, the cons being that you may see limited upside from stock growth.
At Lyft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Alternatively, Lyft has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules with no cliff. Candidates receive a grant for their first year vesting every 3 months, and upon yearly evaluation receive grants for subsequent years. The pros are protection from the stock price declining, the cons being that you may see limited upside from stock growth.