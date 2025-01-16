← Company Directory
Lyft
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Lyft Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Lyft totals $320K per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $300K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lyft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T5
$320K
$183K
$137K
$0
T6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Lyft, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% quarterly)

Alternatively, Lyft has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules with no cliff. Candidates receive a grant for their first year vesting every 3 months, and upon yearly evaluation receive grants for subsequent years. The pros are protection from the stock price declining, the cons being that you may see limited upside from stock growth.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Lyft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Alternatively, Lyft has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules with no cliff. Candidates receive a grant for their first year vesting every 3 months, and upon yearly evaluation receive grants for subsequent years. The pros are protection from the stock price declining, the cons being that you may see limited upside from stock growth.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Lyft in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $355,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lyft for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $316,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lyft

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Uber
  • DoorDash
  • Opendoor
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources