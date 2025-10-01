Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Luxoft ranges from RON 93.2K per year for L1 to RON 249K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
RON 93.2K
RON 93.2K
RON 0
RON 0
L2
RON 132K
RON 132K
RON 0
RON 0
L3
RON 214K
RON 214K
RON 0
RON 464.5
L4
RON 249K
RON 249K
RON 0
RON 0
