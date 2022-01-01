← Company Directory
Temenos
Temenos Salaries

Temenos's salary ranges from $10,795 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $181,905 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Temenos. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $10.8K
Business Analyst
$143K
Data Scientist
$87K
Marketing Operations
$67.3K
Product Designer
$17.9K
Program Manager
$182K
Sales
$121K
Software Engineering Manager
$34.6K
Solution Architect
$56.9K
Technical Writer
$19.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Temenos is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,905. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Temenos is $62,108.

