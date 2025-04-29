Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Luxoft ranges from RON 84.3K per year for L1 to RON 250K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 167K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/29/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) RON 84.3K RON 84.3K RON 0 RON 0 L2 Regular Software Engineer RON 138K RON 138K RON 0 RON 0 L3 Senior Software Engineer RON 215K RON 215K RON 0 RON 466.3 L4 Lead Software Engineer RON 250K RON 250K RON 0 RON 0 View 3 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( RON ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

