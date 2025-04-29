Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Luxoft ranges from RON 84.3K per year for L1 to RON 250K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 167K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
RON 84.3K
RON 84.3K
RON 0
RON 0
L2
RON 138K
RON 138K
RON 0
RON 0
L3
RON 215K
RON 215K
RON 0
RON 466.3
L4
RON 250K
RON 250K
RON 0
RON 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title