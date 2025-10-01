Luxoft Software Engineer Salaries in Munich Metro Region

Software Engineer compensation in Munich Metro Region at Luxoft ranges from €56.5K per year for L2 to €68.5K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Munich Metro Region package totals €69.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) € -- € -- € -- € -- L2 Regular Software Engineer €56.5K €56.5K €0 €0 L3 Senior Software Engineer €68.5K €68.5K €0 €0 L4 Lead Software Engineer € -- € -- € -- € -- View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

