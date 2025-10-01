Software Engineer compensation in Mexico at Luxoft ranges from MX$30.1K per year for L1 to MX$62K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Mexico package totals MX$53.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
MX$30.1K
MX$29.7K
MX$0
MX$406
L2
MX$42.8K
MX$41.2K
MX$0
MX$1.6K
L3
MX$54.9K
MX$53.9K
MX$0
MX$966
L4
MX$62K
MX$62K
MX$0
MX$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***