Software Engineer compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area at Luxoft ranges from MX$31.1K per year for L1 to MX$62K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area package totals MX$49.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
MX$31.1K
MX$30.5K
MX$0
MX$608
L2
MX$42.8K
MX$41.2K
MX$0
MX$1.6K
L3
MX$54.2K
MX$53.1K
MX$0
MX$1.1K
L4
MX$62K
MX$62K
MX$0
MX$0
