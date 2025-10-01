Company Directory
Luxoft
Luxoft Software Engineer Salaries in Bulgaria

Software Engineer compensation in Bulgaria at Luxoft ranges from BGN 105K per year for L3 to BGN 114K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Bulgaria package totals BGN 101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Luxoft's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Luxoft?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Luxoft in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 117,878. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Luxoft for the Software Engineer role in Bulgaria is BGN 100,686.

