Software Engineer compensation in United States at Lucid ranges from $99.6K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $134K per year for Senior Software Engineer 1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $116K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lucid's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$99.6K
$95.6K
$1.4K
$2.6K
Software Engineer 2
$113K
$106K
$3.9K
$2.2K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$134K
$127K
$2.5K
$4.5K
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lucid, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
