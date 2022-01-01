Company Directory
Mediaocean Salaries

Mediaocean's salary ranges from $15,053 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $233,825 for a Customer Service in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mediaocean. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $130K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $164K
Software Engineer
Median $15.1K

Business Analyst
$109K
Customer Service
$234K
Customer Success
$90K
Marketing
$131K
Product Designer
$112K
UX Researcher
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mediaocean is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $233,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mediaocean is $120,600.

Other Resources