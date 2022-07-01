← Company Directory
Revionics
Revionics Salaries

Revionics's salary ranges from $102,359 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $208,950 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Revionics. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$179K
Software Engineer
$102K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Revionics is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Revionics is $178,890.

