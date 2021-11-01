← Company Directory
Lucid
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lucid Salaries

Lucid's salary ranges from $32,604 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in United Kingdom at the low-end to $203,975 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lucid. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $99.7K
Software Engineer 2 $113K
Senior Software Engineer 1 $134K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $137K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $129K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Technical Program Manager
Median $155K
Business Operations Manager
$115K
Data Scientist
$91.5K
Hardware Engineer
$149K
Management Consultant
$140K
Project Manager
$32.6K
Sales
$204K
UX Researcher
$156K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Lucid, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lucid is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lucid is $134,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lucid

Related Companies

  • Avanade
  • General Dynamics Information Technology
  • Mediaocean
  • First Orion
  • Avant
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources