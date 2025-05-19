Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Lucid Motors ranges from $148K per year for Hardware Engineer to $257K per year for Technical Specialist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $200K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lucid Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Hardware Engineer
$148K
$129K
$18.8K
$938
Senior Hardware Engineer
$188K
$160K
$24.6K
$3.1K
Technical Specialist
$257K
$197K
$49.2K
$11.3K
Senior Technical Specialist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
