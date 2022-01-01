← Company Directory
Lucid Motors
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lucid Motors Salaries

Lucid Motors's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $323,610 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lucid Motors. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $159K
Senior Software Engineer $215K
Technical Specialist $246K
Senior Technical Specialist $297K

Security Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Hardware Engineer $148K
Senior Hardware Engineer $184K
Technical Specialist $254K

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Mechanical Engineer $134K
Senior Mechanical Engineer $178K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Software Engineering Manager
Median $273K
Data Scientist
Data Scientist $141K
Senior Data Scientist $202K
Technical Program Manager
Median $190K
Product Designer
Median $185K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $160K
Business Analyst
Median $145K
Program Manager
Median $183K
Business Operations
$167K
Business Development
$146K
Data Analyst
$106K
Data Science Manager
$289K
Financial Analyst
$125K
Human Resources
$101K
Industrial Designer
$163K
Management Consultant
$122K
Marketing
$324K
Partner Manager
$141K
Project Manager
$196K
Recruiter
$156K
Sales
$199K
Solution Architect
$261K

Data Architect

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lucid Motors is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $323,610. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lucid Motors is $177,938.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lucid Motors

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Electronic Arts
  • Yelp
  • Grubhub
  • Pandora
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources