Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Lucid Motors ranges from $134K per year for Mechanical Engineer to $178K per year for Senior Mechanical Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $151K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lucid Motors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer
$134K
$130K
$4.5K
$188
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$178K
$150K
$26.8K
$1.1K
Technical Specialist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Technical Specialist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Lucid Motors, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)