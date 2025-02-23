Software Engineer compensation in United States at Loom totals $173K per year for SWE II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $189K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Loom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SWE I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SWE II
$173K
$161K
$12.7K
$0
Sr. SWE I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Sr. SWE II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Loom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.
