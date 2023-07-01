LogicMark, Inc. is a US-based company that specializes in personal emergency response systems, health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. It offers a connected care platform through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, which manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems. These systems are sold through healthcare durable medical equipment providers, monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was previously known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. It was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.