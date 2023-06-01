Company Directory
Lockstep
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Lockstep that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Lockstep® is a Seattle-based company that develops tools and platforms for fintech developers and accounting teams to automate workflows between accounting systems. Their API is a modern platform for building fintech applications that work with customers' accounting systems, while their applications automate accounts receivable and accounts payable workflows to improve efficiency and cash flow. Lockstep has won numerous awards, including the 2022 BIG Innovation Award and 2021 Top Cash Management Solution by CFO Outlook.

    https://lockstep.io
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Lockstep

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Amazon
    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources