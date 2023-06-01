Lockstep® is a Seattle-based company that develops tools and platforms for fintech developers and accounting teams to automate workflows between accounting systems. Their API is a modern platform for building fintech applications that work with customers' accounting systems, while their applications automate accounts receivable and accounts payable workflows to improve efficiency and cash flow. Lockstep has won numerous awards, including the 2022 BIG Innovation Award and 2021 Top Cash Management Solution by CFO Outlook.