All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Lockheed Martin ranges from $83.1K per year for E1 to $278K per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lockheed Martin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$83.1K
$78.7K
$0
$4.4K
E2
$112K
$109K
$0
$2.6K
E3
$130K
$127K
$0
$3.1K
E4
$158K
$149K
$1.4K
$7.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***