← Company Directory
LiveControl
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about LiveControl that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    LiveControl is your video production crew... except completely remote. We're solving the video production headache (a huge problem for creators and organizations) by making it simple and on-demand. Our clients install our 4k multi-camera setup into their venue, and our team of remote videographers, pan, tilt, zoom, and mix the cameras to produce amazing live streaming video...entirely in the cloud. Live streaming video has now become table stakes for music venues, comedy clubs, content creators, and even churches and funeral homes.

    http://livecontrol.io
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for LiveControl

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources