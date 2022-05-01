← Company Directory
Lightspeed Commerce
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lightspeed Commerce Salaries

Lightspeed Commerce's salary ranges from $35,270 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Canada at the low-end to $176,621 for a Administrative Assistant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lightspeed Commerce. Last updated: 5/10/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $118K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $119K
Administrative Assistant
$177K

I turned indie-hacker after a year of unemployment

Hi everyone, I got laid off unfairly by my manager in September of 2023 and since then I had been panick-applying (if there is any word like that) to different jobs, but unfortunately for me I couldn't get any
And then fast forward to 2 months ago when I decided to build a SaaS, and which I launched 2 weeks ago, and then I noticed I've been a fool all this while trying...

119 33
119 33
Customer Service
$36.6K
Data Analyst
$89.7K
Data Scientist
$35.3K
Financial Analyst
$76.5K
Human Resources
$91.3K
Product Designer
$82.2K
Product Design Manager
$116K
Product Manager
$162K
Project Manager
$42.3K
Recruiter
$96.9K
Sales
$78.3K
Technical Writer
$43.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Lightspeed Commerce, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lightspeed Commerce is Administrative Assistant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,621. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lightspeed Commerce is $89,675.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lightspeed Commerce

Related Companies

  • Thomson Reuters
  • OpenText
  • Kinaxis
  • Ping Identity
  • CGI
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources