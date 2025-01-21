← Company Directory
Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Canada at Lightspeed Commerce ranges from CA$91.1K to CA$124K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lightspeed Commerce's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$97.5K - CA$118K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$91.1KCA$97.5KCA$118KCA$124K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Lightspeed Commerce, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Lightspeed Commerce in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$124,262. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lightspeed Commerce for the Financial Analyst role in Canada is CA$91,054.

