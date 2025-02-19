← Company Directory
Level
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Level Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in United States at Level ranges from $117K to $171K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Level's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

$135K - $154K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$117K$135K$154K$171K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Data Analyst submissions at Level to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Level, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Level in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $171,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Level for the Data Analyst role in United States is $117,450.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Level

Related Companies

  • Sage Intacct
  • Mozilla
  • Collective Health
  • Athenahealth
  • Revolut
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources