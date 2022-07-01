← Company Directory
Level
Level Salaries

Level's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $301,883 for a Recruiter at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Level. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$101K
Data Analyst
$144K
Product Designer
$183K

Product Manager
$167K
Project Manager
$201K
Recruiter
$302K
Software Engineer
$161K
Software Engineering Manager
$299K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Level, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Level is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,883. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Level is $174,733.

Other Resources