LetsGetChecked
LetsGetChecked Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Ireland package at LetsGetChecked totals €54.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LetsGetChecked's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
LetsGetChecked
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per year
€54.3K
Level
hidden
Base
€54.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at LetsGetChecked?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at LetsGetChecked in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €130,796. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LetsGetChecked for the Software Engineer role in Ireland is €90,989.

Other Resources