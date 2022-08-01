Lendflow provides embedded credit infrastructure for fintechs, lenders and software companies to build, embed and launch credit products.Combining a powerful credit decisioning engine, contextual product placements and a robust marketplace of specialized lenders, Lendflow enables every company to build, embed and launch financial products within their ecosystems.With Lendflow, fintechs can launch credit products in minutes, SaaS companies can increase customer engagement and retention with embedded credit, lenders can expand their reach to qualified SMBs and SMBs can quickly access capital to power their growth.