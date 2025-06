Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT) is a technology solutions company that specializes in compliance-driven solutions for lenders. Their first product, Refund ControlTM, helps lenders manage the cancellation and refund process of F&I products to avoid regulatory violations. With a focus on the needs of lenders in an increasingly regulated industry, LCT offers the right technology at the right time. For more information, visit www.lct1.com.