Leap Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on acquiring and developing antibody therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits a protein related to cancer, and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets specific cells. The company also has two preclinical antibody programs. Leap Therapeutics has a partnership with BeiGene to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in certain regions. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.