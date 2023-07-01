← Company Directory
Leap Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Leap Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Leap Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on acquiring and developing antibody therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits a protein related to cancer, and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets specific cells. The company also has two preclinical antibody programs. Leap Therapeutics has a partnership with BeiGene to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in certain regions. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    http://www.leaptx.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    44
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Leap Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Coinbase
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources