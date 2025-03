Latchel provides virtual concierge and emergency hotline call center services for property managers. They handle maintenance issues by having tenants call them instead of waking up the property manager. Latchel uses a patent-pending technology to diagnose and troubleshoot emergency issues over the phone, dispatching vendors only when necessary. They handle emergencies such as leaks, no functioning toilets, no heat or AC, security and safety issues, electrical outages, and gas leaks.