Kyndryl
Kyndryl Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Kyndryl totals ₹2.57M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kyndryl's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Median Package
Kyndryl
Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.57M
Level
Base
₹2.57M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Kyndryl?

₹13.56M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Kyndryl in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,059,238. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kyndryl for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹2,571,490.

Other Resources