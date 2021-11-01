For Employers
← Company Directory
Kyndryl
Work Here?
Claim Your Company
Overview
Salaries
Benefits
Jobs
New
Chat
Kyndryl Benefits
Add Benefits
Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
Custom Work Station
Free Lunch
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
Paternity Leave
Sick Time
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
18 days
Maternity Leave
3 months
Dental Insurance
Vision Insurance
Home
Company Phones
Business Travel Insurance
Military Leave
Immigration Assistance
Remote Work
Financial & Retirement
401k
Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
Perks & Discounts
Learning and Development
Employee Discount
Other
Volunteer Time Off
View Data as Table
Kyndryl Perks & Benefits
Benefit
Description
Custom Work Station
Offered by employer
Free Lunch
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
18 days
Maternity Leave
3 months
Company Phones
Offered by employer
Business Travel Insurance
Offered by employer
Military Leave
Offered by employer
Immigration Assistance
Offered by employer
Remote Work
Offered by employer
401k
Offered by employer
Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
Offered by employer
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
Volunteer Time Off
Offered by employer
Employee Discount
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
