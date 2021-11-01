← Company Directory
Kyndryl
Kyndryl Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Lunch

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    18 days

  • Maternity Leave

    3 months

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

