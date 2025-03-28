← Company Directory
KnowBe4
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

KnowBe4 Sales Engineer Salaries

The median Sales Engineer compensation in United States package at KnowBe4 totals $93K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KnowBe4's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
KnowBe4
Principal Sales Engineer
Clearwater, FL
Total per year
$93K
Level
-
Base
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at KnowBe4?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at KnowBe4 in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $100,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KnowBe4 for the Sales Engineer role in United States is $93,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for KnowBe4

Related Companies

  • Zscaler
  • SentinelOne
  • Procore Technologies
  • Qualys
  • Latch
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources