Kinetix is a recruitment process outsourcing firm (RPO) for growth companies. We leverage an integrated services model comprised of total RPO, staffing & recruiting, HR consulting, and employer branding to help clients ensure that growth will never be slowed by an inability to acquire and retain the best talent. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Atlanta, Kinetix has filled tens of thousands of positions (including all roles in all departments) for thousands of clients.