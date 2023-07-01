← Company Directory
Keeper
Keeper Salaries

Keeper's salary ranges from $113,565 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $201,000 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Keeper. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$201K
Software Engineer
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Keeper is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keeper is $157,283.

