← Company Directory
kea
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about kea that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Launched in 2018, kea is changing the way restaurants operate. We've built a SaaS voice product that takes calls on the behalf of the restaurant, helping customers place their orders without having to speak to someone in the store. This allows the restaurant to stop context-switching and focus on what they do best: making great food. We've raised $18m to date and we're building an amazing team to drive the world's restaurant commerce. We've experienced over 500% year-over-year revenue growth, and plan to continue that trend by providing even more value for our customers through our technology. There are tens of thousands of restaurants out there that need kea, and we're building for them.

    https://kea.ai
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    60
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for kea

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Lyft
    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources