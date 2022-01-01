← Company Directory
Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente Salaries

Kaiser Permanente's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $215,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kaiser Permanente. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
Business Analyst I $93.5K
Business Analyst II $71.3K
Business Analyst III $102K
Data Scientist
Median $142K

Health Informatics

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $130K
Principal Software Engineer $208K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $195K
Project Manager
Median $138K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $140K
Data Analyst
Median $112K
Management Consultant
Median $120K
Program Manager
Median $185K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $215K
Technical Program Manager
Median $196K
Accountant
Median $110K
Actuary
$141K
Administrative Assistant
$50.3K
Biomedical Engineer
$105K
Business Operations
$87.9K
Business Development
$137K
Customer Service
$89.6K
Financial Analyst
$94K
Human Resources
$156K
Marketing
$94.9K
Marketing Operations
$100K
Physician
$213K
Product Designer
$148K
Recruiter
$103K
Sales
$64.3K
Solution Architect
$202K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kaiser Permanente is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaiser Permanente is $130,240.

