All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at Kaiser Permanente ranges from $93.5K per year for Business Analyst I to $102K per year for Business Analyst III. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $99K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kaiser Permanente's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst I
$93.5K
$93.5K
$0
$0
Business Analyst II
$71.3K
$71.3K
$0
$0
Business Analyst III
$102K
$98.3K
$0
$3.2K
Business Analyst IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
