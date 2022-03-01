← Company Directory
Banner Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Banner Health Salaries

Banner Health's salary ranges from $63,700 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $104,520 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Banner Health. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Administrative Assistant
$63.7K
Data Analyst
$65.3K
Management Consultant
$101K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$105K
Software Engineer
$68.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Banner Health is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Banner Health is $84,550.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Banner Health

Related Companies

  • Providence Health & Services
  • Ascension
  • Sutter Health
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • CommonSpirit Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources