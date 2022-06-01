← Company Directory
Providence Health & Services
Providence Health & Services Salaries

Providence Health & Services's salary ranges from $19,147 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $264,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Providence Health & Services. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $19.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $130K
Product Manager
Median $264K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Project Manager
Median $82K
Data Analyst
$119K
Data Scientist
$199K
Financial Analyst
$116K
Product Designer
$127K
Software Engineering Manager
$191K
Solution Architect
$44.3K
Technical Program Manager
$43.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Providence Health & Services is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $264,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Providence Health & Services is $119,400.

