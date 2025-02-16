← Company Directory
Providence Health & Services
Providence Health & Services Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in United States at Providence Health & Services ranges from $154K to $219K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Providence Health & Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$175K - $207K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$154K$175K$207K$219K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

What are the career levels at Providence Health & Services?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Providence Health & Services in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $218,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Providence Health & Services for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $153,900.

