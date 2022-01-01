← Company Directory
Ascension
Ascension Salaries

Ascension's salary ranges from $60,735 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $147,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ascension. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Data Scientist
Median $60.7K
Accountant
$75.5K

Business Analyst
$76.4K
Data Analyst
$75.6K
Financial Analyst
$81.6K
Human Resources
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$88.4K
Product Designer
$138K
Product Manager
$147K
Program Manager
$89.4K
Project Manager
$119K
Recruiter
$69.7K
Sales
$123K
Technical Program Manager
$126K
UX Researcher
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ascension is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ascension is $104,423.

