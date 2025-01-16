← Company Directory
Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Kaiser Permanente totals $142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kaiser Permanente's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kaiser Permanente
Senior Analytical Project Manager
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$142K
Level
Sr. Analytical Project Manager
Base
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Kaiser Permanente?

Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

Health Informatics

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Kaiser Permanente in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $180,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaiser Permanente for the Data Scientist role in United States is $132,000.

Other Resources