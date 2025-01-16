← Company Directory
Kaiser Permanente
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Kaiser Permanente Accountant Salaries

The median Accountant compensation in United States package at Kaiser Permanente totals $110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kaiser Permanente's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kaiser Permanente
Accountant Analyst
San Diego, CA
Total per year
$110K
Level
Accountant IV
Base
$103K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$7K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
17 Years
What are the career levels at Kaiser Permanente?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Kaiser Permanente in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $169,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaiser Permanente for the Accountant role in United States is $110,000.

