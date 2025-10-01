Johnson & Johnson Data Scientist Salaries in New York City Area

Data Scientist compensation in New York City Area at Johnson & Johnson ranges from $92.4K per year for 23 to $232K per year for 30. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 23 Data Scientist $92.4K $92.4K $0 $0 24 Senior Data Scientist $182K $159K $10K $12.3K 25 Lead Data Scientist $236K $174K $30K $32.5K 26 Staff Data Scientist $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

