Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Salaries

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory's salary ranges from $95,475 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $173,000 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $112K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $125K
Hardware Engineer
Median $134K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $128K
Project Manager
Median $173K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $115K
Aerospace Engineer
$153K
Civil Engineer
$149K
Data Analyst
$130K
Electrical Engineer
$134K
Human Resources
$111K
Product Designer
$141K
Product Manager
$154K
Recruiter
$109K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$95.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Solution Architect
$127K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory is Project Manager with a yearly total compensation of $173,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory is $130,345.

