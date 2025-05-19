← Company Directory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory totals $134K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Electrical Engineer
Laurel, MD
Total per year
$134K
Level
L3
Base
$134K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
10 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $134,125.

